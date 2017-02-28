City Slang

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

City Slang

Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas tease new single in English and Spanish

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 3:42 PM


Last time we caught up with Jessica Hernandez and her faithful Deltas she was getting close to finishing the follow up t0 her 2014 debut album Secret Evil and touring North America. Now, she and the band are gearing up to release a new single from her sophomore album — but this time it comes in both English and Spanish.

Hernandez teased the new single "Run Too Far"/"Escapar" on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that included a short YouTube clip playing both versions of the song. The full song will be available Friday, March 10.

When the new LP does come out, it will have a version in English and Spanish. Hernandez told MT that her family inspired her to produce two albums saying, "since I was really young it was really important to them, mostly my grand parents, that I do everything in both languages."

We'll keep you posted once we get the official release date of the band's new LP. In the mean time, watch the music video of "Hot Damn," the band's single that came out in December.

City Slang

