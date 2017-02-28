Happenings 50 years ago: the Beau Biens' moody psych-garage 45

"The Beau Biens (featured in Ugly Things #40) started out as a Yardbirds-inspired teen band in the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe. In the fall of 1966, their home based shifted to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where they recorded two originals, “Times Passed” b/w “A Man Who’s Lost,” at the college radio station, WCBN, with producer Joe Doll, known for his pioneering psychedelic radio programs."
"The 1967 disc has earned acclaim worldwide; this re-issue was transferred from the original session tapes by Alec Palao, and produced and remastered by Joe Doll. Like the original, it was pressed at Detroit’s Archer Records. Includes picture sleeve with liner notes and rare photos."
