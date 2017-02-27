City Slang

Monday, February 27, 2017

City Slang

Lil Wayne brings 'Kloser 2 U' tour to the Fox in May

Posted By on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge LIL WAYNE PERFORMING IN MARCH 2011. PHOTO COURTESY WIKIPEDIA.
  • Lil Wayne performing in March 2011. Photo courtesy Wikipedia.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. to see the Grammy® Award-winning hip-hop artist Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., aka Lil Wayne, live and up close and in person at the Fox Theatre on Thursday, May 11.

Tickets ($39.50, $59.50 and $79.50) will be available for purchase at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, Hockeytown Authentics in Troy (without service charge), at all Ticketmaster locations, and over at Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

Lil Wayne holds the record for the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a male solo artist with 109 entries, having surpassed the record previously set by Elvis Presley. His most recent studio album, I Am Not A Human Being II, was released in 2013 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 Charts. Last year, Wayne released FWA (Free Weezy Album) exclusively on Tidal, where it was somehow streamed ten million times within the first seven days (like, how can that many people have been signed up for Tidal).


