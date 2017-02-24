Just announced: John Mayer plays DTE in September

Today we learn that the handsome and talented bro-rocker John Mayer will play DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, Sept. 1. Sounds like a great way to kick off the start to a new school year (or bring all your buddies from the Phi Alpha Kappa and relive those old times together). Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. through your pals at livenation.com.
The show is part of a summer leg just added to Mayer’s "Search for Everything World Tour," which will launch on Tuesday, July 18 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Each show on the tour will be comprised of full band, solo acoustic and John Mayer Trio sets of music.
The second wave of music from The Search for Everything is released today, and consists of four brand new songs – “Still Feel Like Your Man,” “Emoji of a Wave,” “Helpless,” and “Roll it on Home.” The album, which Mayer began recording in 2014 at the famed Capitol Studios in the Capitol Records building in Hollywood, will be released in its entirety on Friday, April 14 through Columbia Records.