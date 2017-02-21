City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

City Slang

Just announced: Pixies at the Fillmore in October

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge THE PIXIES. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • The Pixies. Courtesy photo.

The Pixies (supported by Sunflower Bean) return to Detroit on Friday, Oct. 6, to play the Fillmore Detroit. It's an all ages show for the act (Joey Santiago/guitar, Black Francis/guitar & vocals, David Lovering/drums, and bassist Paz Lenchantin), and tickets will be available at the $35, $45, $65, and $75 price points. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. via this link here.

Read our review of the band performing live at St. Andrews Hall in 2015 right here.

The Detroit date is part of the second leg of their mostly sold-out 2018 tour. The 1980s Boston alternative rock act is very interested in working against ticket scalping. They will be working to get their face-value tickets to their fans, something they did very successfully during last Fall’s UK tour, according to a press release. “On this tour, we are asking the promoters and the venues to make available as many tickets as possible for pre-sales," Pixies manager Richard Jones says. "That way, we can help insure that tickets get into the hands of the fans and not the scalpers. We’ve also asked the promoters to remove any secondary site links and to use their anti-tout teams and technology to help combat the scalper market."


Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mike Dutkewych celebrates 7 years of his Downriver dance night Read More

  2. Humons presents an atypical dance evolution Read More

  3. Killer Mike and El-P argue that the post-political is the most political Read More

  4. Recently added shows: Lady Gaga, Deftones, and many more Read More

  5. JP Brown rides the beat with talk Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation