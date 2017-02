J. Cole will bring summer tour to the Palace in July

click to enlarge Shutterstock

J. Cole.

4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. https://t.co/uSjyv2SENG pic.twitter.com/bKfDXQLPgn — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 21, 2017

The rising hip hop star J. Cole announced a massive world tour and will be making a pitstop at the Palace of Auburn Hills on Sunday, July 23.J. Cole recently released his fourth studio albumto critical acclaim. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.You can grab tickets to the show here