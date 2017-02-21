Tuesday, February 21, 2017
J. Cole will bring summer tour to the Palace in July
By Jack Roskopp
on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 1:12 PM
The rising hip hop star J. Cole announced a massive world tour and will be making a pitstop at the Palace of Auburn Hills on Sunday, July 23.
J. Cole recently released his fourth studio album 4 Your Eyez Only
to critical acclaim. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
You can grab tickets to the show here
.
