City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

City Slang

J. Cole will bring summer tour to the Palace in July

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2017 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge J. Cole. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • J. Cole.

The rising hip hop star J. Cole announced a massive world tour and will be making a pitstop at the Palace of Auburn Hills on Sunday, July 23.

J. Cole recently released his fourth studio album 4 Your Eyez Only to critical acclaim. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.


You can grab tickets to the show here.

Location Details Palace of Auburn Hills
6 Championship Dr.
Greater Detroit Area
Auburn Hills, MI
(248) 377-0100
Concert hall and Stadium/Arena
Map

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Just announced: Pixies at the Fillmore in October Read More

  2. Killer Mike and El-P argue that the post-political is the most political Read More

  3. Mike Dutkewych celebrates 7 years of his Downriver dance night Read More

  4. Humons presents an atypical dance evolution Read More

  5. Show review: Run the Jewels at ROMT Sat., Feb. 18 Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation