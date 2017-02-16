City Slang

We dare you to listen to Deadbeat Beat's two new songs only one time

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 2:29 AM

  • Deadbeat Beat. Courtesy photo.

We're in love with these two new tunes Deadbeat Beat just uploaded, a pair of previously unreleased songs recorded live in 2016 at Lo and Behold! Records and Books in Hamtramck, MI for the Milo Show, the monthly local music YouTube series created by Jeff Milo and Kristi Billings.

This music is alive with that candy-coated experimentalism one finds in those kiwi underground songs from the 1980s that we all know and love, but this is no copy-cat silliness.


The tunes are available now to stream/download online, and will be for sale on cassette tape this Saturday at the Loving Touch in Ferndale, when the trio supports local whimsical folk-rock faves Frontier Ruckus at the release party for their new album.

Deadbeat Beat will also be performing at the Hamtramck Music Fest on Friday March 3, as part of the Seraphine Collective's showcase at the PLAV 10, before heading out on an East Coast tour later this Spring.

