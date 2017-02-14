Best New Artist Chance The Rapper coming to the Palace in May

While you may have been busy waiting for that Prince tribute on Sunday's night Grammy Awards, Chance the Rapper, the insanely talented rapper from Chicago, became a Grammy darling by winning three awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album for Coloring Book.
Chance announced via Twitter this morning that he is going on a Spring Tour and is bringing the show to the Palace on May 18.
Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Chance's website, chanceraps.com.
In September, Chance played a sold out show at the Fox Theatre and it was anything short of amazing. We're really not that surprised that Chance has moved on to bigger venus — just look at any summer music festival lineup and you'll see why the youths love this man.