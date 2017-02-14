City Slang

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

City Slang

Best New Artist Chance The Rapper coming to the Palace in May

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 9:42 AM

While you may have been busy waiting for that Prince tribute on Sunday's night Grammy Awards, Chance the Rapper, the insanely talented rapper from Chicago, became a Grammy darling by winning three awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album for Coloring Book.

Chance announced via Twitter this morning that he is going on a Spring Tour and is bringing the show to the Palace on May 18.

Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Chance's website, chanceraps.com.

In September, Chance played a sold out show at the Fox Theatre and it was anything short of amazing. We're really not that surprised that Chance has moved on to bigger venus — just look at any summer music festival lineup and you'll see why the youths love this man.

So until May, we shall be listening to this.

