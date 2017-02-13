We need to talk about Mike Posner at the Grammys last night

ummmm i wanna know how mike posner went from fake mac miller to jared leto's joker pic.twitter.com/pqFYsgaWxC— doni mcneckass (@lowlifehunty) February 13, 2017
Mike Posner dip his head in a Porta Potty? What the hell?— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 13, 2017
Watching Mike Posner be interviewed about "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" by Giuliana Rancic just gave me a stomach ulcer— Austin Gebbia (@DearMorni) February 13, 2017
mike posner dyed his hair neon green and is only talking to press through whispering to blackbear what kind of pill did he take in ibiza— soph (@greylovxto) February 13, 2017
Mike Posner took too many pills.— Trent (@BarstoolTrent) February 13, 2017
Mike Posner is every lovatic ever pic.twitter.com/4g5pp3gi7S— kevin (@slaymedems) February 13, 2017
