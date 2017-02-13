We need to talk about Mike Posner at the Grammys last night

ummmm i wanna know how mike posner went from fake mac miller to jared leto's joker pic.twitter.com/pqFYsgaWxC — doni mcneckass (@lowlifehunty) February 13, 2017

Mike Posner dip his head in a Porta Potty? What the hell? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 13, 2017

click to enlarge

Watching Mike Posner be interviewed about "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" by Giuliana Rancic just gave me a stomach ulcer — Austin Gebbia (@DearMorni) February 13, 2017

mike posner dyed his hair neon green and is only talking to press through whispering to blackbear what kind of pill did he take in ibiza — soph (@greylovxto) February 13, 2017

Mike Posner took too many pills. — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) February 13, 2017

Mike Posner is every lovatic ever pic.twitter.com/4g5pp3gi7S — kevin (@slaymedems) February 13, 2017

If you watched the Grammys last night, you probably noticed Beyoncé slaying the game, Adele winning every award, and Rihanna taking shots out of a flask because she doesn't give a fuck.What you probably missed, though was Southfield-born and Grammy-nominated Mike Posner channeling Jared Leto's Joker character. His hair was slime green, his nails were pink, and the internet had some thoughts on his well-being.And then came his interview on the red carpet with Giuliana Rancic which was all kinds of awkward.Posner walked the carpet with hip hop artist and collaborator Blackbear. Once they got to the interview with Rancic, Posner answered all of Rancic's questions by telling them to Blackbear, and then he responded. It can all be summed up with this GIF.Again, Twiter was very confused with what was going on.And some even wondered if Mike Posner took that same pill that he took in Ibiza.Oh, and then this happened, too.All we have to say to Posner is this: