City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 13, 2017

City Slang

We need to talk about Mike Posner at the Grammys last night

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 11:33 AM

If you watched the Grammys last night, you probably noticed Beyoncé slaying the game, Adele winning every award, and Rihanna taking shots out of a flask because she doesn't give a fuck.

What you probably missed, though was Southfield-born and Grammy-nominated Mike Posner channeling Jared Leto's Joker character. His hair was slime green, his nails were pink, and the internet had some thoughts on his well-being.

And then came his interview on the red carpet with Giuliana Rancic which was all kinds of awkward.

Posner walked the carpet with hip hop artist and collaborator Blackbear. Once they got to the interview with Rancic, Posner answered all of Rancic's questions by telling them to Blackbear, and then he responded. It can all be summed up with this GIF.

click to enlarge anigif_sub-buzz-4811-1486945631-3.gif

Again, Twiter was very confused with what was going on.

And some even wondered if Mike Posner took that same pill that he took in Ibiza.


Oh, and then this happened, too.

All we have to say to Posner is this:

200.gif

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Recently added shows: Lady Gaga, Deftones, and many more Read More

  2. Dance to the beat of ESG Read More

  3. Our 'official' 2017 Grammy predictions Read More

  4. 15 Detroit bands to watch in 2017 Read More

  5. UPDATE: Set times for this weekend's 'Barely Human' fest, with Adult. and ESG Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation