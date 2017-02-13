City Slang

Monday, February 13, 2017

City Slang

Just announced: Metallica at Comerica Park in July

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge metallica_eww6rjj8_t95r4f0r.jpg

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. to see Metallica perform at Comerica Park on Wednesday, July 12. The multi-platinum Grammy-winning hard rock band is touring with Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat.

Presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m., with presale tickets available to all Met Club members beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. Tickets to the general public go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at tigers.com/metallica, Tickets.com and at the Comerica Park box office. To charge tickets by phone, call 866-66-TIGER. We do not have ticket price information at this time.


Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of their new album, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, available as a physical CD (remember those?) or a digital download. Visit www.metallica.com for complete information. "Fans should expect to receive information from Warner Music Artist Services on how to redeem their albums within 14 business days after their purchase; full details of how you can gift the album, should you have already purchased, will be given on the redemption page," we are told. That doesn't sound confusing at all.

Oh, but wait — that's not all. "Metallica has partnered with CID Entertainment to offer four options of special enhanced experiences on this tour, including premium tickets and amenities, including: early access to the venue, a visit to the 'Memory Remains' exhibit of memorabilia, and meet and greets. For full package details, visit http://www.cidentertainment.com/events/metallica-tour-2017/."


