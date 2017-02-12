Our 'official' 2017 Grammy predictions

click to enlarge

The music industry's biggest night of back-patting is tonight and we have some thoughts on who will go home with the big awards. Will Beyoncé get redemption after losing Album of the Year in 2015? (Probably not.) Will Adele make us sob with her golden voice? (Duhh.) Will the Chainsmokers make us want to bash our heads into the wall? (Sadly, yes.) So here is our esteemed predictions for who will take home Grammy gold tonight.AdeleBeyoncéJustin BieberDrakeSturgill SimpsonAdeleBeyoncéSturgill SimpsonThis is a very high chance that Bey and Adele may split the majority boat since both ladies are so beloved, giving the award to country artist Sturgill Simpson. If not, Adele will most likely get the top honor. Whilewas not as good asit was still a critical and commercial success. But c'mon, this award belongs to Beyoncé and we all know that.Adele, “Hello”Beyoncé, “Formation”Lukas Graham, “7 years”Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”AdeleBeyoncéRihanna feat. DrakeIf we're going by commercial success alone, then Adele wins this category hands down. "Hello" was everywhere when it came out. But "Formation" and "Work" are such better songs. "Formation" is an anthem and deserves the award.Beyoncé, “Formation”Adele, “Hello”Mike Posner, “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”Lukas Graham, “7 Years”BeyoncéBeyoncéJustin BieberThis award could very well go to Adele, but Song of the Year is a songwriting award, and the lyrics of "Formation" are nothing short of amazing. But will the Grammys award a song that is so pro-black? They didn't last year when Kendrick Lamar was up for "Alright" and gave it to Ed Sheeran instead. We shall see.Kelsea BalleriniChance the RapperMaren MorrisThe ChainsmokersAnderson .PaakThe ChainsmokersChance the RapperChance the RapperThe Grammys are notorious for awarding commercial success over critical success, and that is why I think The Chainsmokers will go home with the award. I hope that I am wrong by every account, but these frat bros will probably beat Chance the Rapper, the most innovative and creative rapper making music in 2017. Just look at every summer music festival poster and you'll see why Chance deserves this award. Meanwhile, I will be howling to the moon that two douchebag bros won a fucking Grammy.Adele, “Hello”Beyoncé, “Hold Up”Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”Kelly Clarkson, “Piece by Piece” (Idol Version)Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”AdeleAdeleKelly ClarksonIf we're going on voice alone, Adele has this one in the bag. Not even Ariana Grande and her knee-high boots can match the vocal intensity that Adele gives us. However, I wouldn't be mad if Kelly Clarkson took this one. Remember when she sang that song onand made the country and Kieth Urban weep like a baby? Yeah, it was that good.The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”Lukas Graham, “7 years”Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”Sia feat. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”The ChainsmokersRihanna and DrakeTwenty One PilotsFor some godforsaken reason, America loves The Chainsmokers and Twenty One Pilots. I don't get it and I refuse to jump on the bandwagon. Just give the award to Rihanna and Drake so I can feel something again. If not, I will be weeping like Keith Urban.Chance the Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, “No Problem”Desiigner, “Panda”Drake feat. the Throne, “Pop Style”Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared, “All the Way Up”ScHoolboy Q feat. Kanye West, “That Part”DrakeChance the RapperDesiignerThe Grammys love Drake, but if you're not going to give Best New Artist to Chance, at least give him this award. He deserves it, dammit.Beyonce feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”Drake, “Hotline Bling”D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, “Ultralight Beam”Kanye West feat. Rihanna, “Famous”DrakeKanyeKanyeLike I said, the Grammys like Drake and I can totally see them rewarding him with "Hotline Bling," but "Ultralight Beam" is such a better song. Hell, I'd even love it if Kanye won for "Famous." (Mostly because Taylor Swift is garbage).Alabama Shakes, “Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)”Beyoncé feat. Jack White, “Don’t Hurt Yourself”David Bowie, “Blackstar”Disturbed, “The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)”Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”David BowieDavid BowieAlabama ShakesThis is such a weird category, guys. Beyoncé and Jack White, Bowie, Alabama Shakes, Disturbed, and Twenty One Pilots? As much as I'd love for Beyoncé to win a rock category award and piss off every Disturbed fan, this award belong to Bowie.Bon Iver, 22, A MillionDavid Bowie, BlackstarPJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition ProjectIggy Pop, Post Pop DepressionRadiohead, A Moon Shaped PoolRadioheadDavid BowieBon IverDoesn't Radiohead have enough Grammys? David Bowie somehow only has one, so let's give it to him. Also, wouldn't be mad if Iggy Pop took this one, too.BJ the Chicago Kid, “Turnin’ Me Up”Ro James, “Permission”Musiq Soulchild, “I Do”Rihanna, “Needed Me”Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”SolangeSolangeRihannaThis is Solange's award to lose, y'all. Also, if you haven't listened toWHAT ARE YOU EVEN DOING? Listen now.