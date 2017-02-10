City Slang

Friday, February 10, 2017

City Slang

ICYMI: Mitch Ryder's career chronicled at 'Music Aficionado'

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-10_at_11.52.43_am.png

Over at the well-written, boomer-rock-besotted website Music Aficionado (which really has the best name doesn't it?), Mitchell Cohen dives into the derailed career of Hamtramck's own, singer-songwriter and guitarist Mitch Ryder. According to the writer, his rise to fame was entirely screwed up by the decisions of a classic "music industry Svengali" after a series of powerhouse rockin' soul songs that surely you already know to death, notably "Devil in a Blue Dress," by Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels. As far as blue-eyed 1960s rock music goes, you could of course do far worse than Ryder.


