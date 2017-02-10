ICYMI: Mitch Ryder's career chronicled at 'Music Aficionado'

click to enlarge
Over at the well-written, boomer-rock-besotted website Music Aficionado
(which really has the best name doesn't it?), Mitchell Cohen dives into the derailed career of Hamtramck's own, singer-songwriter and guitarist Mitch Ryder
. According to the writer, his rise to fame was entirely screwed up by the decisions of a classic "music industry Svengali" after a series of powerhouse rockin' soul songs that surely you already know to death, notably "Devil in a Blue Dress," by Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels. As far as blue-eyed 1960s rock music goes, you could
of course do far worse than Ryder.