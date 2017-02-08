City Slang

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

City Slang

Video premiere: Oshea Davaun's 'Role Model'

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 2:51 PM

click to enlarge OSHEA DAVAUN BY DOUG COOMBE.
  • Oshea Davaun by Doug Coombe.

Our pal Oshea Davaun just released an intense, cathartic,and beautifully lit video for his song "Role Model."

He introduces the clip with a few words here:

The song is about relieving some angry thoughts and feelings toward my father that I've been holding in. It talks about how I use to want to be just like him when I was younger but that change once I got older. I wrote this song back in November and recorded it on my home studio set up. The Video was directed by Allie Granzo, edited by Michael Nabozny, and shot by Nick Beardslee.

I am currently working on my second independent album which I plan to release in either the 3rd or 4th quarter of this year.

I have an upcoming show at "The Underground @ DIME" on February 23rd, where I will be performing this song.


