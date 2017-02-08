Paul White and Danny Brown's new music video is bonkers

It's not unusual to see Danny Brown collaborate with producer Paul White (they practically work together all the time), but what is unusual is the duo's new music video. This shit is bonkers and we are so into it.
The song, "Accelerator" which features Danny Brown, is a track off of White's upcoming EP of the same name.
The video features a man chasing around a brain with a giant stem throughout the streets of London. Eventually, the guy (played by UK The Office alum Ewen MacIntosh) chases the brain into a brother where he finally can put the brain back in its head.