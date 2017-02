click to enlarge ESG during a recent trip to Italy. Courtesy photo.

With John Bender , Adult., Xeno and Oaklander, Casual Sweetheart, Moon Pool and Dead Band, and of course ESG(!!!) playing the festival, this weekend's Barely Human festival at El Club is going to be one for the ages.To help you plan your weekend, we've secured the latest information on set times for each night. Doors are at 8 p.m. each night, followed by:Marital Vows 8:30 p.m.Hide 9 p.m.Paint Thinner 9:45 p.m.Casual Sweetheart 10:30 p.m.Drab Majesty 11:15 p.m.ESG midnightQuiltboy 8:30 p.m.Staring Problem 9 p.m.Void Vision 9:45 p.m.Moon Pool and Dead Band 10:30 p.m.Ritual Howls 11:15 p.m.ADULT. midnightReal Ghosts 8:30 p.m.YOU. 9 p.m.John Bender 9:45 p.m.Xeno & Oaklander 11 p.m.Black Marble 11:45 p.m.Pylon Reenactment Society 12:45 p.m.