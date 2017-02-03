City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 3, 2017

City Slang

Eminem and Flint Chozen Choir featured on Big Sean's excellent new album

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ROLLING STONE
  • Photo via Rolling Stone

We've been counting down the days until Big Sean's new album I Decided would be released, and luckily for us, that day is today.

The 14-track LP shows Big Sean exploring some new territory, especially with tracks like "Bigger Than Me" and "Voice In My Head/Stick To the Plan" where Big Sean follows this "coming of age" narrative. He seems to be facing reality and learning lessons and we are here for it.

I Decided features a slew of contributors and guest artists, too. Jermiah shows up on "Light" for some soaring vocals that are equal parts uplifting and sexual. And speaking of sexual, Big Sean's boo Jhene Aiko guests on "Same Time Pt. 1" as TWENTY88, she and Sean's collaborative name.

The Flint Chozen Choir lends their vocals for album closer "Bigger Than Me" and it's glorious. Big Sean sounds hopeful, the choir is incredible. I actually got some goosebumps halfway through. With lyrics like "Look, all I wanna do is make the city proud, yeah" you can't help but feel lucky that we have an artist like Big Sean rooting for Detroit. At the end of the song, there's a conversation between Big Sean and his mom and it will leave you weeping on the floor.

But the biggest collaborator on the LP has to be Eminem. He shows up on "No Favors" and lays down some pretty classic Eminem lines. Ann Coulter, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Fergie all get name dropped and he calls Donald Trump "a bitch." He also doesn't stray from imagery of violence against women, which is a common Eminem theme, but it just comes off as overused and not necessary.

Overall though, the album is totally worth a listen. The production is slick and catchy and Big Sean is proving that he's one of the best new rappers to go mainstream in the last 5 years. To say that we're excited for his show at the Fox Theatre on April 1 would be an understatement.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Op-ed: You don’t actually like the Red Hot Chili Peppers Read More

  2. R.I.P. Majesty Crush's David Stroughter Read More

  3. JP Brown rides the beat with talk Read More

  4. The real MCs come out from the underground Read More

  5. Just announced: More Movement 2017 lineup with Testpilot, Richie Hawtin, Juicy J Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation