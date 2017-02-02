City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 2, 2017

City Slang

Just announced: Royal Trux and Negative Approach at El Club in May

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge MS. HERREMA IN A DETAIL FROM THE 'TWIN INFINITIVES' GATEFOLD.
  • Ms. Herrema in a detail from the 'Twin Infinitives' gatefold.

Here's one way to celebrate. Get two of the 1980s' most influential, uncompromising (and still-unmissably-excellent live) bands to play your club. That's what's happening at El Club, where Royal Trux and Negative Approach will play the venue's first birthday party on Saturday, May 13.


Jennifer Herrema and Neil Hagerty's uncompromising Royal Trux essentially distilled the essence of early 1970s junkie rock and roll music, then poured it down the sink as soon as they got bored with the stuff.

This very rare reunion show by Trux is a big deal. You should expect to give up some couch space to visiting record nerds that weekend. The band's own announcement for the show follows:

It was the summer of 2000. Royal Trux, seemingly in mid-flight, disappeared. One of the great white hopes of rock and roll was gone, apparently never to return.

It was the summer of 2015. Long years of speculation had come and gone when, apropos of almost nothing, Royal Trux were headlining the Berserktown Festival out in Cali.

The summer of 2017 is coming. Royal Trux have brought their peculiar form of rock, equal parts scorch and melt, to a few selected venues around the country. A bright spot, to be sure, them rearing their fugly head amid the avalanche of a country sliding into ruin. We need the phreedom phight that only Royal Trux can lead. Only they can show us we don't know what side we're really on. While the president hides in his "white house", afraid to visit the working people of this country, Neil and Jennifer will head to Deetroit City on May 13th, to survey the deserted battlefields of American Industry - and to close the barn door! Oh, and also, to bring their unparalleled sprawl, their pounding rhythms and corrosive guitars and their head-scathing songs into HEAVY play at the El Club.

Will we be there? We wouldn't miss it. That's just a fake question, man! The real question is - will you?


As you are surely well aware (since either you or your Dad were at those shows at the Freezer), Negative Approach are one of the most brutal innovators of hardcore punk rock. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of show, and you can purchase them right here.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-02_at_11.22.59_am.png

Awwww, somebody used their Mac to make it look like they used press type, collage, and magic marker. Well done!

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. R.I.P. Majesty Crush's David Stroughter Read More

  2. JP Brown rides the beat with talk Read More

  3. Big Sean announces Detroit pop-up shop Read More

  4. Mo Pop will be back in Detroit July 29-30 Read More

  5. Dennis Coffey, Lyman Woodard, and Melvin Davis in 1968 Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation