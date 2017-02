Just announced: Royal Trux and Negative Approach at El Club in May

click to enlarge Ms. Herrema in a detail from the 'Twin Infinitives' gatefold.

It was the summer of 2000. Royal Trux, seemingly in mid-flight, disappeared. One of the great white hopes of rock and roll was gone, apparently never to return.



It was the summer of 2015. Long years of speculation had come and gone when, apropos of almost nothing, Royal Trux were headlining the Berserktown Festival out in Cali.



The summer of 2017 is coming. Royal Trux have brought their peculiar form of rock, equal parts scorch and melt, to a few selected venues around the country. A bright spot, to be sure, them rearing their fugly head amid the avalanche of a country sliding into ruin. We need the phreedom phight that only Royal Trux can lead. Only they can show us we don't know what side we're really on. While the president hides in his "white house", afraid to visit the working people of this country, Neil and Jennifer will head to Deetroit City on May 13th, to survey the deserted battlefields of American Industry - and to close the barn door! Oh, and also, to bring their unparalleled sprawl, their pounding rhythms and corrosive guitars and their head-scathing songs into HEAVY play at the El Club.



Will we be there? We wouldn't miss it. That's just a fake question, man! The real question is - will you?

