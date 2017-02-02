Just announced: More Movement 2017 lineup with Testpilot, Richie Hawtin, Juicy J

The scene at the Movement festival in 2015. Photo by Dontae Rockymore.
With all of the secrecy, planning and hoopla which one might expect from a tech giant at its annual shareholders meeting, our friends at Paxahau today announce "phase two" of the announcing of the lineup for Movement, the internationally-beloved electronic music gathering which takes over downtown Detroit each year. Over forty acts have been announced for Movement 2017, including Memphis, Tenn.'s Juicy J, the always crowd-pleasing superstar Richie Hawtin, and Testpilot (deaudmau5 under his techno-happy moniker).
Movement 2017 takes place at Hart Plaza, Detroit, on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 27-Monday, May 29. Three-day weekend passes are now available at both VIP and general admission rates at www.movement.us.
Phase two lineup announcements:
John Arnold - live
Ataxia - live
Thomas Barnett aka Groove Slave
Cajmere
Gary Chandler
John “Jammin” Collins
Carl Craig presents Versus Synthesizer Ensemble
DVS1
DJ Deep
Honey Dijon
Distal
Terrence Dixon as Population One - live
The Gaslamp Killer
Richie Hawtin
Haz Mat - live
Heidi
Rebekah Hybrid Set
InSOUL
Juicy J
John Johr
Brian Kage
Keith Kemp
Mind Against
DJ Minx
Octave One - live
Octo Octa
Paco Osuna
Terrence Parker feat. Merachka
Asher Perkins
Red Axes (DJ set)
Remote Viewing Party
Dru Ruiz
The Saunderson Brothers
Scan 7 - live
Ben Sims b2b Truncate BXT - live
STERAC
S U R V I V E
TT The Artist
TESTPILOT
Seth Troxler
Thundercat
Twin Cousin
Today’s lineup is in addition to the phase one announcement, which we wrote of earlier, and which includes:
Kai Alcé
Ambivalent
ANNA
Daniel Avery
Audion - live
AX&P (Adam X & Perc)
The Bellevile Three
Adam Beyer
Danny Brown
Joseph Capriati
Cassy
Kerri Chandler
Carl Cox
Coyu
Carl Craig
Barclay Crenshaw
Death In Vegas present: Transmission - live
Dixon
Dopplereffekt - live
Drumcell
Dusky
Altstadt Echo
Ryan Elliott
Factory Floor - live
Function - live
Golf Clap
DJ Harvey
Headless Horseman - live
Larry Heard aka Mr. Fingers - live
Luke Hess
DJ Hyperactive
Robert Hood - live
Anthony Jimenez
Jamie Jones
Mathew Jonson - live
Ben Klock
Chris Liebing
Mirko Loko
Francesca Lombardo
Matrixxman
Michael Mayer
Sheefy McFly
Earl “Mixxin” McKinney
Alton Miller
Nicole Moudaber
Mount Kimbie - live
Orphx - live
Pan-Pot
Paranoid London - live
Project 313 - live
DJ Psycho
Recondite - live
Rodriguez Jr. - live
Rrose - live
Stacey Pullen
Shiba San
Kevin Saunderson as E-Dancer - live
Kate Simko
Sleeparchive - live
DJ Seoul
Soul Clap - live
Earl Sweatshirt
Norm Talley
Teklife: DJ Spinn & DJ Taye
River Tiber
Patrick Topping b2b Nathan Barato
Leon Vynehall
Waajeed
Josh Wink
Keith Worthy