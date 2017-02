Just announced: More Movement 2017 lineup with Testpilot, Richie Hawtin, Juicy J

click to enlarge The scene at the Movement festival in 2015. Photo by Dontae Rockymore.

With all of the secrecy, planning and hoopla which one might expect from a tech giant at its annual shareholders meeting, our friends at Paxahau today announce "phase two" of the announcing of the lineup for Movement, the internationally-beloved electronic music gathering which takes over downtown Detroit each year. Over forty acts have been announced for Movement 2017, including Memphis, Tenn.'s Juicy J, the always crowd-pleasing superstar Richie Hawtin, and Testpilot (deaudmau5 under his techno-happy moniker).Movement 2017 takes place at Hart Plaza, Detroit, on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 27-Monday, May 29. Three-day weekend passes are now available at both VIP and general admission rates at www.movement.us John Arnold - liveAtaxia - liveThomas Barnett aka Groove SlaveCajmereGary ChandlerJohn “Jammin” CollinsCarl Craig presents Versus Synthesizer EnsembleDVS1DJ DeepHoney DijonDistalTerrence Dixon as Population One - liveThe Gaslamp KillerRichie HawtinHaz Mat - liveHeidiRebekah Hybrid SetInSOULJuicy JJohn JohrBrian KageKeith KempMind AgainstDJ MinxOctave One - liveOcto OctaPaco OsunaTerrence Parker feat. MerachkaAsher PerkinsRed Axes (DJ set)Remote Viewing PartyDru RuizThe Saunderson BrothersScan 7 - liveBen Sims b2b Truncate BXT - liveSTERACS U R V I V ETT The ArtistTESTPILOTSeth TroxlerThundercatTwin CousinToday’s lineup is in addition to the phase one announcement, which we wrote of earlier , and which includes:Kai AlcéAmbivalentANNADaniel AveryAudion - liveAX&P (Adam X & Perc)The Bellevile ThreeAdam BeyerDanny BrownJoseph CapriatiCassyKerri ChandlerCarl CoxCoyuCarl CraigBarclay CrenshawDeath In Vegas present: Transmission - liveDixonDopplereffekt - liveDrumcellDuskyAltstadt EchoRyan ElliottFactory Floor - liveFunction - liveGolf ClapDJ HarveyHeadless Horseman - liveLarry Heard aka Mr. Fingers - liveLuke HessDJ HyperactiveRobert Hood - liveAnthony JimenezJamie JonesMathew Jonson - liveBen KlockChris LiebingMirko LokoFrancesca LombardoMatrixxmanMichael MayerSheefy McFlyEarl “Mixxin” McKinneyAlton MillerNicole MoudaberMount Kimbie - liveOrphx - livePan-PotParanoid London - liveProject 313 - liveDJ PsychoRecondite - liveRodriguez Jr. - liveRrose - liveStacey PullenShiba SanKevin Saunderson as E-Dancer - liveKate SimkoSleeparchive - liveDJ SeoulSoul Clap - liveEarl SweatshirtNorm TalleyTeklife: DJ Spinn & DJ TayeRiver TiberPatrick Topping b2b Nathan BaratoLeon VynehallWaajeedJosh WinkKeith WorthyWhew. To learn more, visit movement.us