City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 2, 2017

City Slang

Just announced: More Movement 2017 lineup with Testpilot, Richie Hawtin, Juicy J

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge THE SCENE AT THE MOVEMENT FESTIVAL IN 2015. PHOTO BY DONTAE ROCKYMORE.
  • The scene at the Movement festival in 2015. Photo by Dontae Rockymore.

With all of the secrecy, planning and hoopla which one might expect from a tech giant at its annual shareholders meeting, our friends at Paxahau today announce "phase two" of the announcing of the lineup for Movement, the internationally-beloved electronic music gathering which takes over downtown Detroit each year. Over forty acts have been announced for Movement 2017, including Memphis, Tenn.'s Juicy J, the always crowd-pleasing superstar Richie Hawtin, and Testpilot (deaudmau5 under his techno-happy moniker).

Movement 2017 takes place at Hart Plaza, Detroit, on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 27-Monday, May 29. Three-day weekend passes are now available at both VIP and general admission rates at www.movement.us.


Phase two lineup announcements:

John Arnold - live
Ataxia - live
Thomas Barnett aka Groove Slave
Cajmere
Gary Chandler
John “Jammin” Collins
Carl Craig presents Versus Synthesizer Ensemble
DVS1
DJ Deep
Honey Dijon
Distal
Terrence Dixon as Population One - live
The Gaslamp Killer
Richie Hawtin
Haz Mat - live
Heidi
Rebekah Hybrid Set
InSOUL
Juicy J
John Johr
Brian Kage
Keith Kemp
Mind Against
DJ Minx
Octave One - live
Octo Octa
Paco Osuna
Terrence Parker feat. Merachka
Asher Perkins
Red Axes (DJ set)
Remote Viewing Party
Dru Ruiz
The Saunderson Brothers
Scan 7 - live
Ben Sims b2b Truncate BXT - live
STERAC
S U R V I V E
TT The Artist
TESTPILOT
Seth Troxler
Thundercat
Twin Cousin

Today’s lineup is in addition to the phase one announcement, which we wrote of earlier, and which includes:

Kai Alcé
Ambivalent
ANNA
Daniel Avery
Audion - live
AX&P (Adam X & Perc)
The Bellevile Three
Adam Beyer
Danny Brown
Joseph Capriati
Cassy
Kerri Chandler
Carl Cox
Coyu
Carl Craig
Barclay Crenshaw
Death In Vegas present: Transmission - live
Dixon
Dopplereffekt - live
Drumcell
Dusky
Altstadt Echo
Ryan Elliott
Factory Floor - live
Function - live
Golf Clap
DJ Harvey
Headless Horseman - live
Larry Heard aka Mr. Fingers - live
Luke Hess
DJ Hyperactive
Robert Hood - live
Anthony Jimenez
Jamie Jones
Mathew Jonson - live
Ben Klock
Chris Liebing
Mirko Loko
Francesca Lombardo
Matrixxman
Michael Mayer
Sheefy McFly
Earl “Mixxin” McKinney
Alton Miller
Nicole Moudaber
Mount Kimbie - live
Orphx - live
Pan-Pot
Paranoid London - live
Project 313 - live
DJ Psycho
Recondite - live
Rodriguez Jr. - live
Rrose - live
Stacey Pullen
Shiba San
Kevin Saunderson as E-Dancer - live
Kate Simko
Sleeparchive - live
DJ Seoul
Soul Clap - live
Earl Sweatshirt
Norm Talley
Teklife: DJ Spinn & DJ Taye
River Tiber
Patrick Topping b2b Nathan Barato
Leon Vynehall
Waajeed
Josh Wink
Keith Worthy

Whew. To learn more, visit movement.us.

click to enlarge movement-2017_phase-2-announce_final_web-res.jpg



Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Op-ed: You don’t actually like the Red Hot Chili Peppers Read More

  2. R.I.P. Majesty Crush's David Stroughter Read More

  3. JP Brown rides the beat with talk Read More

  4. Dennis Coffey, Lyman Woodard, and Melvin Davis in 1968 Read More

  5. Just announced: Royal Trux and Negative Approach at El Club in May Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation