R.I.P. Majesty Crush's David Stroughter

Majesty Crush ca. 1993. (David Stroughter is at the rear of the image, covering his face with his hand). Photo courtesy Dali Records.
Last night we were alerted that David Stroughter, of the immensely talented Detroit shoegazer act Majesty Crush
(1990-'95), has died in Los Angeles.
The band was of course hugely popular in the Detroit/ Windsor area, but their record label dissolved right as their debut album was released
, and they never regained commercial momentum after that.
For further reading on what made the group so special, look no further than Dave Segal's excellent review of a best-of collection which ran in The OC Weekly
a few years ago.
We have no further details at this time, but send our deepest regards to Stroughter's family, friends, and fans.