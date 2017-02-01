City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

City Slang

R.I.P. Majesty Crush's David Stroughter

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 12:00 PM

MAJESTY CRUSH CA. 1993. (DAVID STROUGHTER IS AT THE REAR OF THE IMAGE, COVERING HIS FACE WITH HIS HAND). PHOTO COURTESY DALI RECORDS.
  • Majesty Crush ca. 1993. (David Stroughter is at the rear of the image, covering his face with his hand). Photo courtesy Dali Records.

Last night we were alerted that David Stroughter, of the immensely talented Detroit shoegazer act Majesty Crush (1990-'95), has died in Los Angeles.

The band was of course hugely popular in the Detroit/ Windsor area, but their record label dissolved right as their debut album was released, and they never regained commercial momentum after that.

For further reading on what made the group so special, look no further than Dave Segal's excellent review of a best-of collection which ran in The OC Weekly a few years ago.


We have no further details at this time, but send our deepest regards to Stroughter's family, friends, and fans.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. JP Brown rides the beat with talk Read More

  2. Mo Pop will be back in Detroit July 29-30 Read More

  3. Dennis Coffey, Lyman Woodard, and Melvin Davis in 1968 Read More

  4. Avalon International Breads partners with Alternatives for Girls for month of February Read More

  5. 15 Detroit bands to watch in 2017 Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation