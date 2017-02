Mo Pop will be back in Detroit July 29-30

Photo by Bethany McDaniel.

Hello 2017 👋! July 29th and 30th at West RiverFront Park in Detroit. Sign up for more info at https://t.co/3AfJOZURtw #MoPopFest pic.twitter.com/Fkjo8Kr99B — Mo Pop Festival (@MoPopFestival) February 1, 2017

Sorry we're not sorry, but we've been dreaming about warm summer days since the snow first landed in Detroit, and the announcement that Detroit's Mo Pop Festival will be back again this summer just made us want sunshine on our face even more.The boutique festival will take place July 29 & 28 at the West Riverfront Park in Detroit. Last year, we saw epic shows from Haim, M83, Father John Misty, and Tunde Olaniran.We've been putting our thinking caps on trying to oredict who will be at the fest this summer. Solange? The xx? Cage the Elephant?We will keep you posted when an official lineup comes out.