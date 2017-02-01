City Slang

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Mo Pop will be back in Detroit July 29-30

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 3:37 PM

PHOTO BY BETHANY MCDANIEL.
Sorry we're not sorry, but we've been dreaming about warm summer days since the snow first landed in Detroit, and the announcement that Detroit's Mo Pop Festival will be back again this summer just made us want sunshine on our face even more.

The boutique festival will take place July 29 & 28 at the West Riverfront Park in Detroit. Last year, we saw epic shows from Haim, M83, Father John Misty, and Tunde Olaniran.

We've been putting our thinking caps on trying to oredict who will be at the fest this summer. Solange? The xx? Cage the Elephant?

We will keep you posted when an official lineup comes out.


