Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Yee Haw: Faster Horses releases 2017 lineup feat. Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MIKE FERDINANDE
  • Photo by Mike Ferdinande

It's time to bust out the pickup truck and the Bud Light because Faster Horses released their lineup today and it is a country music fan's dream.

The annual festival that takes place in Brooklyn, Mich. is boosting one of its best lineups yet. Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, and Dierks Bentley.

Other notable performers include Darius Rucker (Hootie!), Brett Eldridge, Lauren Alania, Cole Swindell, and Maddie & Tae.

See also: Photos from last year's Faster Horses Festival

Country music fans are already going crazy on social media after the announcement was made, even creating the hashtag #5yearslotsofbeers because the festival is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Personally, we think #5yearslotsofbeers sounds like a country song that hasn't been written yet and we're hoping that Hootie will jump on that ASAP.

You can get tickets to the 3-day camping festival, which will take place July 21-23, on Monday, February 27. Prices have not been announced yet.

