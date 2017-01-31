City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

City Slang

Just announced: Omar Souleyman and Black Lips at El Club in May

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 3:47 PM

OMAR SOULEYMAN PERFORMING AT PERTH INTERNATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL IN 2011. PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA.
  • Omar Souleyman performing at Perth International Arts Festival in 2011. Photo from Wikipedia.

Tickets just went on sale for this awesome show at El Club on May 12: The great dabke singer Omar Souleyman will play with Atlanta's provocative post-garage rockers Black Lips. Admission is $26. You do not want to miss this show.


Souleyman, an internationally beloved singer, hails from one of Syria's poorest regions, in the northeast region of the country. Souleyman began his career as a part-time wedding singer in his native al-Hasakah Governorate.


And while himself a Sunni Arab, Souleyman emphasizes the influence its culturally diverse milieu has had on his style: "My music is from the community I come from – the Kurdish, the Ashuris, the Arabic, they're all in this community," he told the Guardian. "Even Turkish because it's so near, it's just across the border. And even Iraqi."


The Black Lips are so high energy, and their crowds are even higher energy than the friggin band is (just don't get too close to Cole; you might get spit at, hah). See you there; get that ticket soon, though.

Also, check out this awesome poster:

click to enlarge omarposter6.jpg




Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Cherry Glazerr’s 19-year-old frontwoman doesn’t need your validation Read More

  2. ‘Changer’ is a scrapbook of uncomfortable memories Read More

  3. Five acts you can’t miss at the Ann Arbor Folk Festival Read More

  4. Yee Haw: Faster Horses releases 2017 lineup feat. Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan Read More

  5. Bands to watch 2017: PRC Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation