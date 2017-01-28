City Slang

Saturday, January 28, 2017

This video of the kids from 'Blackish' rapping Big Sean is the best thing you'll see all day

Posted By on Sat, Jan 28, 2017 at 11:39 AM

The world may be on fire right now, but at least we have the cast from Blackish to brighten our day.

The star of the show, actual goddess Tracee Ellis Ross, posted a video on Twitter of her TV kids and co-stars Marsai Martin and Miles Brown goofing around in a trailer on set. In the video, Ellis Ross plays Big Sean's "Bounce Back" and Martin and Brown completely steal the show.


I don't know why these two haven't hosted any award shows yet, but someone needs to make it happen.

Once Miles Martin declares that he knows every word to the song, he keeps up with Big Sean's quick rapping and absolutely kills it. These two need their own show, pronto.

