click to enlarge Photo by Arvida Byström

Stef Chura

We may or may not be obsessed with Stef Chura (okay yeah, we totally are) and we're really stoked that her debut albumcomes out tomorrow.Stef did a really cool interview withwhere they are exclusively streaming the new record. The new songs sound so great, and the interview is pretty awesome, too. Chura even gives a little nod to the "Creepy Cheapy" show that takes place at the Crofoot every Halloween.To learn a little bit more about Stef Chura, check out why we think she will be one of the 15 Detroit artists to look out for this year Stef Chura's next show in Detroit will be her record release show at Marble Bar on February 4. We will see you there!