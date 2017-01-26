Rebel Kind debuts new video for 'Everyone'

The song is called "Everyone." It's a little about the loneliness of existence, but how everyone experiences this loneliness. It's shared.
With the video, I became fascinated, as I dug around public domain old home movies, with finding these little moments that express such a universal humanness. It was these small gestures or movements that made them seem continually relevant/relatable despite the time barrier of then vs. now.
Shelley is going to be on tour with Tyvek for February, so we will not play until after she returns.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.