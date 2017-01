Rebel Kind debuts new video for 'Everyone'

click to enlarge The Rebel Kind. Courtesy photo.

The song is called "Everyone." It's a little about the loneliness of existence, but how everyone experiences this loneliness. It's shared.



With the video, I became fascinated, as I dug around public domain old home movies, with finding these little moments that express such a universal humanness. It was these small gestures or movements that made them seem continually relevant/relatable despite the time barrier of then vs. now.



Shelley is going to be on tour with Tyvek for February, so we will not play until after she returns.



We asked Rebel Kind singer/songwriter/guitarist Autumn Welti about the video she just made for a track off their new album Just for Fools , and to fill us in on plans for upcoming shows, and stuff. The Rebel Kind remains one of the Detroit area's best bands. So we are extra excited to debut this clip here!The following is her reply, and don't forget to watch the video — it's really sweet.: