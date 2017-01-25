City Slang

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Radio station in Texas has banned Madonna songs 'indefinitely' from their station

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 9:42 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.
  • Shutterstock.

We're sure that Madonna could care less that an obscure radio station in Texas won't play her music anymore because they think she is "un-American," but we can't help but wonder if they put a ban on Ted Nugent's music when he threatened former President Obama back in 2012?

In case you missed it, Madonna made a speech at the Women's March in Washington D.C. this past Saturday where she admitted to having "thought a lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything.”

Madge clarified her statement saying "I am not a violent person,” she wrote on Instagram. “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things - one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt.”

The radio station in Texas, called HITS 105, posted a statement on the station's Facebook page that read "Banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism. It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments. If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna.”


