Radio station in Texas has banned Madonna songs 'indefinitely' from their station

We're sure that Madonna could care less that an obscure radio station in Texas
won't play her music anymore because they think she is "un-American," but we can't help but wonder if they put a ban on Ted Nugent's music when he threatened
former President Obama back in 2012?
In case you missed it, Madonna made a speech
at the Women's March in Washington D.C. this past Saturday where she admitted to having "thought a lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything.”
Madge clarified her statement saying "I am not a violent person,” she wrote on Instagram. “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things - one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt.”
The radio station in Texas, called HITS 105, posted a statement on the station's Facebook page
that read "Banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism. It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments. If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna.”