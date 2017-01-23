City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 23, 2017

City Slang

VIDEO: Big Sean debuted new music on 'SNL' this past weekend

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 10:57 AM

With his upcoming album dropping in a few short weeks, Big Sean's star looks like it's rising higher and higher. With a debut performance on a huge episode of Saturday Night Live this past weekend, we're predicting that 2017 will be a huge year for the Cass Tech alum.

As always, Big Sean performed two songs on the legendary late night show. The first was "Bounce Back," a lead single off the new album that he debuted a few weeks ago.


His second song was a new slow-turner called "Sunday Morning Jetpack" that sounds like it could be a real gem on the new album. The lyrics are on point, the beat is great, and Sean gives an emotional performance to wrap it all up. Did we tell you we're excited for this new album, yet?

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Madonna tells Trump to 'suck a dick' on live TV and we are here for it Read More

  2. 15 Detroit bands to watch in 2017 Read More

  3. Dennis Coffey, Lyman Woodard, and Melvin Davis in 1968 Read More

  4. Kings of Leon cancels Detroit show tonight; make-up show in March Read More

  5. Bands to watch 2017: Anna Burch Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation