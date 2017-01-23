VIDEO: Big Sean debuted new music on 'SNL' this past weekend

With his upcoming album dropping in a few short weeks, Big Sean's star looks like it's rising higher and higher. With a debut performance on a huge episode ofthis past weekend, we're predicting that 2017 will be a huge year for the Cass Tech alum.As always, Big Sean performed two songs on the legendary late night show. The first was "Bounce Back," a lead single off the new album that he debuted a few weeks ago.His second song was a new slow-turner called "Sunday Morning Jetpack" that sounds like it could be a real gem on the new album. The lyrics are on point, the beat is great, and Sean gives an emotional performance to wrap it all up. Did we tell you we're excited for this new album, yet?