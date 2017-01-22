City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, January 22, 2017

City Slang

Kings of Leon cancels Detroit show tonight; make-up show in March

Posted By on Sun, Jan 22, 2017 at 4:09 PM

click to enlarge KINGS OF LEON. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Kings of Leon. Courtesy photo.

We just found out that the Kings of Leon show scheduled for tonight at the Fox has been canceled. so if you were about to head out into the fog for the show — don't!

The group's drummer, Nathan Followill, has been diagnosed with pneumonia. He is being advised by doctors to take three days of rest. Therefore tonight's show in Detroit will be postponed until March 9.

Tickets for tonight will be honored on the new date, or refunded at point of purchase starting Tuesday, January 24. "The band apologizes to its fans and is looking forward to the new date in March," according to a news release.

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Madonna tells Trump to 'suck a dick' on live TV and we are here for it Read More

  2. 15 Detroit bands to watch in 2017 Read More

  3. Dennis Coffey, Lyman Woodard, and Melvin Davis in 1968 Read More

  4. VIDEO: Big Sean debuted new music on 'SNL' this past weekend Read More

  5. Bands to watch 2017: Caz Aglets Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation