Kings of Leon cancels Detroit show tonight; make-up show in March

click to enlarge Kings of Leon. Courtesy photo.

We just found out that the Kings of Leon show scheduled for tonight at the Fox has been canceled. so if you were about to head out into the fog for the show — don't!The group's drummer, Nathan Followill, has been diagnosed with pneumonia. He is being advised by doctors to take three days of rest. Therefore tonight's show in Detroit will be postponed until March 9.Tickets for tonight will be honored on the new date, or refunded at point of purchase starting Tuesday, January 24. "The band apologizes to its fans and is looking forward to the new date in March," according to a news release.