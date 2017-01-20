Friday, January 20, 2017
This 'SNL' promo with Big Sean will give you all the giggles
Posted
By Jack Roskopp
on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 9:28 AM
In case you missed it, Detroit's very own Big Sean will be the musical guest
on a very highly anticipated episode of Saturday Night Live
with host Aziz Ansari tomorrow. This is both Big Sean and Ansari's first time on the legendary show.
A promo for tomorrow night's episode was released with an angle that fell from heaven that is Kate McKinnon and we can't stop giggling. Watch for yourself below.
Forever referring to Kate McKinnon as "Medium Kate" from here on out.
WE'RE READY.
Tags: Big Sean, Aziz Ansari, Saturday Night Live, Image