Friday, January 20, 2017

This 'SNL' promo with Big Sean will give you all the giggles

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 9:28 AM

In case you missed it, Detroit's very own Big Sean will be the musical guest on a very highly anticipated episode of Saturday Night Live with host Aziz Ansari tomorrow. This is both Big Sean and Ansari's first time on the legendary show.

A promo for tomorrow night's episode was released with an angle that fell from heaven that is Kate McKinnon and we can't stop giggling. Watch for yourself below.


Forever referring to Kate McKinnon as "Medium Kate" from here on out.

WE'RE READY.

