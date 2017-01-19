City Slang

Thursday, January 19, 2017

City Slang

Trump's America Alert: Kid Rock will open Little Caesar's Arena in September

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 10:40 AM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

With only one day to go until Donald Trump's inauguration, it seems that our future President's biggest fan will be opening Little Caesars Arena with not one, but four shows that will take place Sept. 12, 13, 15, and 16.

Good old Kid Rock will be the first entertainer to take the stage at Little Caesars Arena, even before the Red Wings or Pistons get to set up shop.

Tickets go on sale January 27.

With the plethora of Detroit artists that could have easily played four shows to open the arena, (Eminem, Jack White, Big Sean, hell — we would have even take Madonna at this point) we can't help but wonder if this is just a sign of the times to come now?

The announcement came after a press conference at Little Caesars Arena, which also just seems so odd. Was a press conference really needed to announce this? We're sure the shows will sell out and everyone will have a great time. Have a beer for us, everyone!


