Just announced: Dave Matthews plays DTE with Tim Reynolds in June

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds will kick off a U.S. tour in May, bringing it to the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston on June 13. Since the Dave Matthews Band is not touring this summer (having played at the DTE last year as part of their 25th anniversary tour), the two musicians and longtime friends are instead taking the opportunity to play a rare series of stripped-down, acoustic dates together.
So, if you love 1990s style jam-pop music, you will be overjoyed by the fact that Dave Matthews is doing it for you once again, this time in the "unplugged" style.
An online ticket presale for the tour will begin on Thursday, January 19, at 10:00 AM ET at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com
for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m. via all the usual places and things.
As a duo, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds have released three double CDs together: Live At Luther College
(1999), Live At Radio City
(2007) and Live In Las Vegas
(2010). Reynolds is, according to a press release, "a self-taught master of the sitar, solo jazz guitar, solo djembe, twelve-string guitar, violin and mandolin, along with his acoustic and electric guitars." In addition to his work with Dave Matthews Band, he records and performs with the band TR3.
Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 20 million tickets since its inception. They have sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. This is the first group in history to have six consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200!