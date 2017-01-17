Flint Eastwood debut feisty new track 'Queen' and we are loving it

Detroit's Flint Eastwood, aka singer-songwriter Jax Anderson, recently signed with Neon Gold Records and has released her first single under the new label. The song, appropriately called "Queen," is feisty, fresh, and everything we've ever wanted from a new Flint Eastwood song.
“'Queen' was written about the first time I was asked what it was like being a woman in music,” Anderson describes in a press release. “I had never considered myself different for being a woman. I have always set the standard with my team that I am the boss, regardless of my gender identity.”
Anderson goes on to say that, "I'm a queen, not a soldier. I'm just as capable as anyone else and it's time to start taking control of my life again."
The song starts out with a brass and bass-heavy intro that sounds like royalty has arrived on the scene — the perfect introduction to a song called "Queen." Lyrics like "You couldn’t last a day in my crown" during the thumping bridge of the song really reinforces that you shouldn't fuck with Flint Eastwood.
You can listen to the new single above, or stream it on Spotify. Flint Eastwood is reportedly coming out with a new EP in the spring, so keep an eye out for that as well.