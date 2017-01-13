Exclusive: Two new hip-hop tracks from Sheefy McFly

click to enlarge
Sheefy McFly photo by Never Say Die.
In the past few years, Sheefy McFly
has taken a hiatus from his monthly prolific hip-hop showcase “The Air Up There” to focus on his first love (the visual arts — we trust you've seen his show at UFO Factory?) as well as learn about Detroit techno.
Within that time frame, he has been a part of the Red Bull House of Art's Murals in the Market project
, and has released his debut 12" as Edward Elecktro
via Mahogani Music.
Today, Sheefy McFly is working on a hip-hop album called Murals
, which he describes as an "audio masterpiece." These two singles debuted here are just a glimpse of what the rest of the album will sound like. Sheefy will be releasing Murals
in the Spring.