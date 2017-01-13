City Slang

Friday, January 13, 2017

City Slang

Exclusive: Two new hip-hop tracks from Sheefy McFly

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge SHEEFY MCFLY PHOTO BY NEVER SAY DIE.
  • Sheefy McFly photo by Never Say Die.

In the past few years, Sheefy McFly has taken a hiatus from his monthly prolific hip-hop showcase “The Air Up There” to focus on his first love (the visual arts — we trust you've seen his show at UFO Factory?) as well as learn about Detroit techno.


Within that time frame, he has been a part of the Red Bull House of Art's Murals in the Market project, and has released his debut 12" as Edward Elecktro via Mahogani Music.


Today, Sheefy McFly is working on a hip-hop album called Murals, which he describes as an "audio masterpiece." These two singles debuted here are just a glimpse of what the rest of the album will sound like. Sheefy will be releasing Murals in the Spring.

