Iggy Pop shares snarly new song 'Gold' that is a must-listen

We think it's safe to say you never know what you're going to get when it comes to Iggy Pop. Some days it's delicious punk, while other days (like today) are a slow-burning western song for a new flick.Pop teamed up with producer Danger Mouse for "Gold," the title song to the new Matthew McConaughey film. In an interview withPop and Danger Mouse delve into the making of the new song.Iggy toldthat Danger Mouse was very vocal and prominent during the recording of the song. "In the studio, he very assiduously and energetically directed the vocal, which is what I want when you're working with a producer.Phrasing, intonation, vowel pronunciation – a lot of stuff like that. Little by little, the thing kept getting better and more conversational and less sing-songy."Pop gives a creepy soft-spoken performance during the new song. He slowly lets the words out of his mouth, like dripping molasses.Like we said before, the film stars Matthew McConaughey as a "man in search of gold and escape," which sounds like every movie starring Matthew McConaughey. The movie hits theaters January 27.