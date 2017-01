click to enlarge Mastodon. Courtesy photo.

Yesterday, it was announced that Mastodon will play the Royal Oak Music Theatre with special guests Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles on Tuesday, May 16.Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.; general admission is $32 in advance, $42.50 day of show; reserved seating is $67.50.Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.; here is a link to purchase a ticket . Don't say we never did nothing for you.