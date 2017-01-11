Just announced: Venue/time change for African Children's Choir area show on Sunday

This Sunday, Jan. 15, the beloved African Children's Choir troupe will now perform in Southfield. The event will now start at 7 p.m.; at the Hope United Methodist Church, Southfield; 26275 Northwestern Hwy; 248-356-1020; admission is free, though donations are graciously accepted.
The group was formed more than thirty years ago as a vehicle to not only showcase the vibrant intricacies of African choral music and dance, but to raise funds for hunger relief and to support other non-profit programs including education and health care. Music for Life, the parent organization for the African Children's Choir, works to provide relief in seven countries: Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Ghana, South Africa, and Sudan.
The program features a mixture of well-loved children's songs, traditional
spirituals and favorite gospel numbers.