Friday, January 13, 2017

Just announced: Venue/time change for African Children's Choir area show on Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 11:12 AM

click to enlarge THE CHOIR IN 2012. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • The choir in 2012. Courtesy photo.

This Sunday, Jan. 15, the beloved African Children's Choir troupe will now perform in Southfield. The event will now start at 7 p.m.; at the Hope United Methodist Church, Southfield; 26275 Northwestern Hwy; 248-356-1020; admission is free, though donations are graciously accepted.


The group was formed more than thirty years ago as a vehicle to not only showcase the vibrant intricacies of African choral music and dance, but to raise funds for hunger relief and to support other non-profit programs including education and health care. Music for Life, the parent organization for the African Children's Choir, works to provide relief in seven countries: Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Ghana, South Africa, and Sudan.


The program features a mixture of well-loved children's songs, traditional
spirituals and favorite gospel numbers.


