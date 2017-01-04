City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

City Slang

Bonny Doon shares new track, prepares to conquer the indie/country-rock universe

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge BONNY DOON. PHOTO FROM BANDCAMP.
  • Bonny Doon. Photo from Bandcamp.

We love Bonny Doon, and have for a couple years now. Sometimes, we even spell their name right.

As they prepare to release their first LP on Salinas (out in two months, because the test pressing came back weird — and look you can pre-order it here for only $10) — the press machine is starting to work in their favor.

Just today, Stereogum premiered a track from the record, and it's mighty nice.


The words that those fancy New Yorkers had to say were also sure nice. Maybe they will be one of the next breakout artists from the Detroit area?

Detroit rock-country outfit Bonny Doon are leading off the rollout for their self-titled debut album with the soft-and-sweet “I See You.” Bonny Doon is a collection of new and previously-released songs, all of which have been given a fresh coat of paint. “I See You” sits in the middle of the tracklist, serving as a good example of what can be found on the rest of the album: likable sad-sack country music, full-bodied production, and the occasional noisy passage. The song itself describes the emotional responses to the little things, like well-meaning text messages from Mom and the reflection of one’s face in a wine bottle (a ridiculously clever reference). It’s an impressive bit of songwriting that marks Bonny Doon’s Bill Lennox as a worthy torchbearer for figures like David Berman, Bill Callahan, and Stephen Malkmus.

Bonny Doon have a couple Michigan gigs coming up:

01/07 Ann Arbor, Michigan @ Arbor Vitae
01/13 Detroit, Michigan @ UFO Factory

Tracklist:

01 “Relieved”
02 “Summertime Friends”
03 “What Time Is It In Portland?”
04 “Lost My Way”
05 “I See You”
06 “(You Can’t Hide)”
07 “You Can’t Hide”
08 “Never Been To California”
09 “Maine Vision”
10 “Evening All Day Long”
11 “(Crowded)”
(And if you think me exceptionally lazy for just basically making an entire post out of cutting and pasting the work that someone else did, welcome to Internet.)
Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Patti Smith, Drive-By Truckers, and 14 other recently announced shows Read More

  2. Heavy music: Why we still need legit reissues of Bob Seger's pre-fame records Read More

  3. Benny Reeves, a Motown original, is still hustlin’ — in between Uber gigs Read More

  4. His Name Is Alive might have made Detroit’s best rock record of 2016 Read More

  5. The best music from in and around Detroit in 2016 Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation