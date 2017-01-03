City Slang

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Nick Schillace from Lac LaBelle starts free noontime residency at Trinos this Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 1:40 PM

NICK SCHILLACE. COURTESY PHOTO
  • Nick Schillace. Courtesy photo

This Thursday, Jan. 5, Nick Schillace, the local guitarist, banjoist, composer, guitar instructor, and one half of the on-hiatus, always popular (and deservedly so) Lac LaBelle, begins a free lunchtime residency at Trinos. He'll be there at noon every Thursday this month, so try to drop by. Dude is crazy talented.


"I'll be a kicking off a casual noontime residency at Trinosophes this Thursday and I'm really excited about working on some new solo guitar," he wrote on his Facebook the other day. "I'll be picking my way through some fiddle tunes (like 'Sally Gooden' here), trad jazz tunes, fussing with some new compositions and ideas, and improvising through some new tunings. Thursdays in January."
