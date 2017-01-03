Bro: Electric Forest adds Flume and Dillon Francis to lineup

click to enlarge
When Electric Forest, the 4-day music festival that takes place every summer in Rothbury, MI, announced its lineup a few weeks ago, there was some missing spots for some big-name headliners. Luckily for us, two more acts have been added to the stacked lineups.
Electronic artists Flume and Dillon Francis will be joining the lineups this summer. Electric Forest expanded to two weekends this coming summer and each lineup is a little bit different. Flume will be performing on the second weekend along with DJ Snake, RL Grime, Cashmere Cat, and headliners String Cheese Incident and Bassnectar.
Dillon Francis is playing both weekends (just like String Cheese and Bassnectar) along with weekend one artists My Morning Jacket, Banks, and many more.
You can get tickets to the festival here
. Weekend one is June 22-25 and weekend two is June 29- July 2.