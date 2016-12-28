You have to watch Duane the Jet Black Eel's new video

Detroit's foremost provocateur, Duane Gholston aka the former Teenage Weirdo/Brand New Dog is now known as the Jet Black Eel, just in time for the Trumpocalypse.
His newest track, available for download and streaming here, is the vampy and NSFW (it includes words some people might find offensive) "When The Eel Accepts Your Invitation." To say the song is musically a new direction for the young musical mastermind is no exaggeration; we'll just let you listen for yourself. And we can't wait to check out more.
Duane sets the scene: "The perfect piece of visual and aural satire to ring in the new year and era of an America under President- elect Donald Trump. This is a song written from the perspective of a young queer man of color peering into the metaphorical storefront window of white American culture, pride and heritage and breaking through. Whether he is truly invited or not..."