Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Tonight: Last-minute solo Matthew Smith show at new Ferndale spot Otus Supply

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 11:34 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO OF SMITH FROM FACEBOOK.
  • Photo of Smith from Facebook.

Tonight is Tuesday, Dec. 26. Whether you don't have the day off and you have to sit at work and pretend to be working, or you slept past noon and woke up feeling weird, you are probably aware that there is not much going on this evening, in terms of live entertainment. No one's going to tour this time of year unless they have some hokey holiday laser-spectacle. And we are all so sick of the holidays by now, so that's not remotely an option.

But, wait, there is hope! We just got a note from Outrageous Cherry's Matthew Smith that he's doing a "rare solo appearance with acoustic guitar, effects pedals, a microphone, etc." at the area's newest venue, Otus Supply, tonight. Doors are at 9 p.m.

How lucky are we in Detroit that in the last two and a half years, four new venues have opened for new, live music? UFO Factory, Marble Bar, El Club, and now Otus Supply. Sweet.


Website powered by Foundation