Big Sean reveals he has a new album in store for 2017

My 4th album "I Decided." drops 2.3.17.

Preorder + new music at midnite EST.

Can't wait to share this story with yall. pic.twitter.com/zLdFdJ02eK — Sean Don (@BigSean) December 23, 2016

After dropping an epic new song last week with Chance the Rapper and Jeremih called "Living Single," the hometown rapper announced via Twitter that he has a new album coming out February 3.The new album, called, is the follow up to Big Sean's last solo effortthat came out back in 2o15. He also reveled in a tweet that "Living Single" will be on the new record.Besides working on solo material, Big Sean did collaborate with Jhené Aiko on a self-titled debut at Twenty88 , one of our favorites from this past year.