Friday, December 23, 2016
Big Sean reveals he has a new album in store for 2017
By Jack Roskopp
Fri, Dec 23, 2016
After dropping an epic new song last week with Chance the Rapper and Jeremih called "Living Single," the hometown rapper announced via Twitter that he has a new album coming out February 3.
The new album, called I Decide
, is the follow up to Big Sean's last solo effort Dark Sky Paradise
that came out back in 2o15. He also reveled in a tweet
that "Living Single" will be on the new record.
Besides working on solo material, Big Sean did collaborate with Jhené Aiko on a self-titled debut at Twenty88
, one of our favorites from this past year.
Tags: Big Sean, Detroit musicians, Detroit rappers, Chance the Rapper, Image