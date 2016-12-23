City Slang

Friday, December 23, 2016

City Slang

Big Sean reveals he has a new album in store for 2017

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.
  • Shutterstock.

After dropping an epic new song last week with Chance the Rapper and Jeremih called "Living Single," the hometown rapper announced via Twitter that he has a new album coming out February 3.

The new album, called I Decide, is the follow up to Big Sean's last solo effort Dark Sky Paradise that came out back in 2o15. He also reveled in a tweet that "Living Single" will be on the new record.

Besides working on solo material, Big Sean did collaborate with Jhené Aiko on a self-titled debut at Twenty88, one of our favorites from this past year.

City Slang

