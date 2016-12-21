City Slang

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

City Slang

Stevie Wonder is having a great week

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:43 PM

In case you missed it, Stevie Wonder received a huge honor this week by having a street in Detroit named after him — making us all a little bit jealous. Wonder, who of course came up through Motown Records, is getting his name permanently placed at the corner of Milwaukee and Woodward. "Stevie Wonder Avenue" will be the official name of the street.

So in addition to having his name forever sealed on Detroit's map, Wonder also appears in a new music video with Mariah Carey Ariana Grande for the new movie Sing that hits theaters today. The song is called "Faith" and it actually gives us faith that current pop stars and actually contribute to good, funky music.

The video pretty much consists of Ariana Grande skipping through the city while Stevie jams out at the piano. Oh, and some animated animals from the movie show up and they're pretty adorable.

So you go, Stevie. We're happy to see that you're having the best week ever.

Tags: , , , ,

