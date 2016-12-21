Michigan's favorite Christmas movie may be the best one of all time

The count down to Christmas is almost over, but the time has come to bust out the Christmas movies and hot chocolate next to a bustling fire. With programs like "25 Days of Christmas" that play your favorite holiday movies all month long, it's no surprise that every state has a favorite Christmas movie to watch with the family after opening presents.
The crew at cabletv.com
cross referenced the top rated holiday movies from AMC with Google Trends state data from the past decade to compile a list of the most popular movies by state. Michigan, along with six other states, favors the side splitting, and always quotable (actually, it may be the most quotable Christmas movie ever), Elf
Elf
is a great movie to watch with your buddies — after snow angles, ice skating, and eating a roll of toll house cookie dough, obviously. It sends a great message of family and to never give up. So remember to smile, sing, and stick to the four main food groups this holiday season; candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup. Happy watching!