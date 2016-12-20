Bop along to a remake of 'Christmas Bop' this holiday season with a ton of Detroit artists

click to enlarge
It's not every day that over 30 Michigan musicians (many of whom call Detroit home) get together to cover the forever badass yet sometimes forgotten song "Christmas Bop" — the 1975 song from English glam rock band T. Rex.
Well, friends — today is that day. Musicians include The Voice
alum and Detroit-favorite Laith Al-Saadi, vocalist Tamara Finlay, Grammy-winning mixing engineer Derik Lee (he helped with "Hamilton" so go him), and a slew of amazing vocalists and musicians who all call Michigan home.
You can stream the song on bandcamp here
, and it's going on the website for only $1 (so you really have no reason not to buy it). RingSide creative made this classic cover happen and all proceeds that are made of the song are going straight to the Cass Community Social Services, who can always use a helping hand.
You can listen to the song below. It has a very "We Are the World" vibe and we're into it.