VIDEO: Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas share new music video for "Hot Damn"

After releasing the first single "Hot Damn" off her highly anticipated sophomore album, Jessica Hernandez and her faithful Deltas shared their new music video for the bustling single, and damn, there is a lot going on here.Lifting weights, kiddie pools, pancakes, and some dude wearing a speedo who kind of looks like Iggy Pop all make appearances in the video that was released over the weekend.Jess is giving us some major early No Doubt/Gwen Stefani vibes and we are here for it. Can't wait to see what is next from Jess and the boys.