Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 19, 2016

VIDEO: Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas share new music video for "Hot Damn"

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 10:10 AM


After releasing the first single "Hot Damn" off her highly anticipated sophomore album, Jessica Hernandez and her faithful Deltas shared their new music video for the bustling single, and damn, there is a lot going on here.

Lifting weights, kiddie pools, pancakes, and some dude wearing a speedo who kind of looks like Iggy Pop all make appearances in the video that was released over the weekend.

Jess is giving us some major early No Doubt/Gwen Stefani vibes and we are here for it. Can't wait to see what is next from Jess and the boys.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'And we're gonna pee on your afro': Funkadelic live '71 Meadowbrook set gets fancy vinyl reissue treatment Read More

  2. Mic Write on his new album ‘Onus Chain’ Read More

  3. Six Christmas songs actually worth hearing, even in January Read More

  4. Earthless breaks sound barriers at El Club Read More

  5. Singer-songwriter Kelly Jean Caldwell wants to destroy you Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation