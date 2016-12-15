Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey to play the Palace in April

Screen capture from Lionel Richie's "Dancing on the Ceiling" video.
While it's a little bit weird that Mariah Carey is actually opening up for Lionel Richie, who would not be excited by the prospect of seeing these two multi-multi-platinum-selling, also-multiply-Grammy Award®-winning icons of smooth and sexy soulful pop music who are now touring together for the very first time ever and they will play a stop in that tour when they perform at the Palace on Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m.
The event is being billed as the 'ALL THE HITS TOUR,' so it probably will not feature every single song off the soundtrack to Glitter.
Tickets at $165.95, $129.95, $89.95, $59.95 and $39.95 reserved go on sale this Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com, Palacenet.com, The Palace Ticket Store and all Ticketmaster locations.