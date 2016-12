It is revealed: Movement 2017 lineup phase one; Carl Cox headlines Monday!

click to enlarge

OK friends, the moment you've been waiting for has arrived, and we have the first batch of close-to-70 confirmed artists for Movement 2017 — which takes place at Hart Plaza, Detroit, on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 27-Monday, May 29. Three-day weekend passes are now available at both VIP and general admission rates at www.movement.us The main headliner on the main stage for Monday has been revealed and it's none other than British house legend Carl Cox . Another super exciting development is the Movement debut of the Belleville Three (which, as well know, is Juan Atkins, Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson). So, they've really got dance music history sewn up, as you'd expect. In addition, Death in Vegas, Audion, Danny Brown, Nicole Moudaber, Earl Sweatshirt, and Adam Beyer are part of the initial lineup.The full list of performers who can now be confirmed is as follows. More will be revealed soon, of course, including the headliners for the other two nights.Kai AlcéAmbivalentANNADaniel AveryAudion - liveAX&P (Adam X & Perc)The Bellevile ThreeAdam BeyerDanny BrownJoseph CapriatiCassyKerri ChandlerCarl CoxCoyuCarl CraigBarclay CrenshawDeath In Vegas present: Transmission - liveDixonDopplereffekt - liveDrumcellDuskyAltstadt EchoRyan ElliottFactory Floor - liveFunction - liveGolf ClapDJ HarveyHeadless Horseman - liveLarry Heard aka Mr. Fingers - liveLuke HessDJ HyperactiveRobert Hood - liveAnthony JimenezJamie JonesMathew Jonson - liveBen KlockChris LiebingMirko LokoFrancesca LombardoMatrixxmanMichael MayerSheefy McFlyEarl “Mixxin” McKinneyAlton MillerNicole MoudaberMount Kimbie - liveOrphx - livePan-PotParanoid London - liveProject 313 - liveDJ PsychoRecondite - liveRodriguez Jr. - liveRrose - liveStacey PullenShiba SanKevin Saunderson as E-Dancer - liveKate SimkoSleeparchive - liveDJ SeoulSoul Clap - liveEarl SweatshirtNorm TalleyTeklife: DJ Spinn & DJ TayeRiver TiberPatrick Topping b2b Nathan BaratoLeon VynehallWaajeedJosh WinkKeith WorthyTo learn more, visit movement.us