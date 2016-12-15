It is revealed: Movement 2017 lineup phase one; Carl Cox headlines Monday!

click to enlarge
OK friends, the moment you've been waiting for has arrived, and we have the first batch of close-to-70 confirmed artists for Movement 2017 — which takes place at Hart Plaza, Detroit, on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 27-Monday, May 29. Three-day weekend passes are now available at both VIP and general admission rates at www.movement.us
The main headliner on the main stage for Monday has been revealed and it's none other than British house legend Carl Cox
. Another super exciting development is the Movement debut of the Belleville Three
(which, as well know, is Juan Atkins, Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson). So, they've really got dance music history sewn up, as you'd expect. In addition, Death in Vegas, Audion, Danny Brown, Nicole Moudaber, Earl Sweatshirt, and Adam Beyer are part of the initial lineup.
Adam Beyer performing at Movement 2016. Courtesy photo.
The full list of performers who can now be confirmed is as follows. More will be revealed soon, of course, including the headliners for the other two nights.
Kai Alcé
Ambivalent
ANNA
Daniel Avery
Audion - live
AX&P (Adam X & Perc)
The Bellevile Three
Adam Beyer
Danny Brown
Joseph Capriati
Cassy
Kerri Chandler
Carl Cox
Coyu
Carl Craig
Barclay Crenshaw
Death In Vegas present: Transmission - live
Dixon
Dopplereffekt - live
Drumcell
Dusky
Altstadt Echo
Ryan Elliott
Factory Floor - live
Function - live
Golf Clap
DJ Harvey
Headless Horseman - live
Larry Heard aka Mr. Fingers - live
Luke Hess
DJ Hyperactive
Robert Hood - live
Anthony Jimenez
Jamie Jones
Mathew Jonson - live
Ben Klock
Chris Liebing
Mirko Loko
Francesca Lombardo
Matrixxman
Michael Mayer
Sheefy McFly
Earl “Mixxin” McKinney
Alton Miller
Nicole Moudaber
Mount Kimbie - live
Orphx - live
Pan-Pot
Paranoid London - live
Project 313 - live
DJ Psycho
Recondite - live
Rodriguez Jr. - live
Rrose - live
Stacey Pullen
Shiba San
Kevin Saunderson as E-Dancer - live
Kate Simko
Sleeparchive - live
DJ Seoul
Soul Clap - live
Earl Sweatshirt
Norm Talley
Teklife: DJ Spinn & DJ Taye
River Tiber
Patrick Topping b2b Nathan Barato
Leon Vynehall
Waajeed
Josh Wink
Keith Worthy
To learn more, visit movement.us
