Dej Loaf has her own visual advent calendar on the Internet

It feels like we have been unabashed fans of Detroit rapper Dej Loaf, though really it's only been a few years. The talented rapper and entrepeneur has created the site Dejember, in which she's posting a visual treat for each day of the month.
The project got started with the hype video above.
And some other days, there have been inspirational images like the one you see right there, for day seven.
For the latest post, which went live yesterday, Dej Loaf posted a slick interview clip where she talks about her origins.
I once heard someone say, 'We are the sum of all of our experiences'. This means that who we are today, comes from a collection of the things we have been through. Before I was your Dej Loaf, I was my Mother, Father and Grandmother's, Deja. And on this magic ride of celebrity and notoriety, I am careful to always remember my Beginnings.