Wednesday, December 14, 2016

? and Mysterians featured in latest 'Detroit Punks' video

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-14_at_12.26.58_pm.png


Detroit Punks, an anonymous YouTube channel who've graced us with many brilliant, short (and sometimes not-short, as in the case of their phenomenal Gories documentary) videos of interviews with Detroit's musical greats, just released their latest clip. It's a brief and revelatory interview bit with the infamous Question Mark, from Question Mark and the Mysterians, who we profiled earlier this year in celebration of the roughly 50th anniversary of the garage-punk classic "96 Tears."


Check it out and don't forget to watch the John Brannon and Mary Cobra clips when you're done.
